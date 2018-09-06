Coyotes' Merrick Madsen: Hyped goalie prospect set for rookie camp
Madsen has Coyotes goaltending development coach Zac Bierk raving about his "tremendous" upside ahead of the team's rookie camp, which commences Friday.
Madsen, who turned 23 years old in August, spent parts of the last four seasons with Harvard University. The Coyotes appreciate how the prospect had been able to balance academics at an Ivy League school with developing his hockey career. Last year, he was the team captain for the Crimson -- which is a particularly rare distinction for a goaltender -- and now he ranks first all-time among Harvard netminders with a career .924 save percentage. Madsen is highly unlikely to unseat Antti Raanta or even backup goalie Darcy Kuemper in Arizona this season, but a successful campaign with AHL Tucson could take him far.
