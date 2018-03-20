Madsen inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Tuesday.

Madsen just wrapped up his senior season at Harvard University, where he registered a career 56-23-8 record. Drafted by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old will instead join the Yotes organization. The California native will likely spent the bulk of his entry-level deal in the minors with AHL Tucson before he gets a crack at making his NHL debut.