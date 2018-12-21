Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Brought up to big club
Arizona recalled Bunting from AHL Tucson on Friday.
The Coyotes only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Bunting's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old winger has notched six goals and 18 points in 20 AHL appearances this campaign.
