Bunting was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Assuming Bunting gets into the lineup for the Coyotes following his recall, the 23-year-old winger will have a chance to add to his NHL total of one goal for his only point in five games. He's flashed some serious scoring ability at the AHL level this season with 27 points in 31 games for the Roadrunners.

