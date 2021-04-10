Bunting scored a goal and added four hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bunting got the Coyotes within two goals midway through the third period, but his was the last they scored on Vegas goalie Robin Lehner. The 25-year-old Bunting has produced five goals on 15 shots in the last six games, which is an unsustainable but exciting scoring pace for the inexperienced winger. As long as he's hot, he'll probably see top-six assignments.