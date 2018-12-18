Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Dropped down a level
Bunting was demoted to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Bunting scored his a goal in his first career NHL contest on Dec. 11 and it was the only point he scored in three games during his stint with the big club. He will return to the Tucson Roadrunners where he's racked up 18 points and 26 penalty minutes in 20 AHL games this season.
