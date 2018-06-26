Bunting has been extended a qualifying offer by the Coyotes.

Bunting enjoyed his best season yet as a pro in 2017-18, totaling 23 goals and 43 points in 67 games with AHL Tucson, so the Coyotes are clearly interested in seeing if he'll continue to improve this season, and whether his success in the minors may ultimately translate to success with the big club. However, there's no reason for fantasy owners to have the 2014 fourth-round pick on their radars at this point.