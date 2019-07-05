Bunting signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Friday.

Bunting spent most of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, racking up 19 goals and 41 points in 52 games, but he also made five appearances with the big club, scoring one goal over that span. The 23-year-old will likely have a similar role in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.