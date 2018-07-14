Bunting has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes.

Bunting posted a career-best 43 points with AHL Tucson last season, providing enough spark to warrant another two-way contract from the Coyotes. Still just 22, the 2014 fourth-round pick has yet to crack an NHL roster, but continue play near his current level could eventually result in his debut.

