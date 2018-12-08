Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Jumps to big club
The Coyotes recalled Bunting from AHL Tuscon on Friday.
Arizona's forwards are littered with injuries, so Bunting was brought up to provide depth and work in the bottom six. He's in his fourth season in the AHL and is still looking for his NHL debut. Bunting has 18 points in 20 minor-league games this year but it remains to be seen if his play can translate to another rank.
