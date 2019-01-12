Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Moves back to AHL
Bunting was sent back to AHL Tucson on Saturday.
An industrious winger known for his rigid work ethic, Bunting heads back to the minors having failed to draw into the lineup against the Canucks on Thursday. This transaction comes as a bit of a surprise since many felt he'd be a viable replacement option for Nick Schmaltz (lower body), who is lost for the year, but then again, the Coyotes did trade for Jordan Weal on Friday.
