Bunting produced a goal and an assist with three shots in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to Colorado.

Bunting's season debut was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal night for the Coyotes. The 25-year-old, who had spent the whole year with AHL Tucson, got the Coyotes on the board with a breakaway goal 4:41 into the game. He also picked up an assist on a Conor Garland goal late in the second period. Bunting has three points in six games this season with the Coyotes.