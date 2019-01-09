Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Promoted to top level
The Coyotes recalled Bunting from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Nick Schmaltz has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign due to a lower-body injury, so Bunting could be in line for an extended stay with the big club. The 23-year-old winger has racked up six goals and 18 points in 22 AHL appearances this season.
