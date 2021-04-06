Bunting scored a hat trick with two of the three goals coming on the power play in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Bunting took a turn on the Coyotes' top line with Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland, and it worked out wonderfully. Bunting earned his first career hat trick in just his ninth NHL game -- he had two goals total in his previous eight contests. The 25-year-old winger is up to four goals and an assist through four contests this year. He's worth an add in deeper formats, as it's likely Bunting has earned himself a longer look in the lineup.