Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Receives qualifying offer
The Coyotes extended Bunting a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Bunting only appeared in five games with the big club this season, scoring one goal over that span, but he was pretty impressive during his time in the minors, racking up 19 goals and 41 points in 52 contests. The 2014 fourth-round pick will compete for a spot on Arizona's Opening Night roster during training camp.
