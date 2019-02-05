Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Returned to Roadrunners
Bunting was assigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Bunting has a goal in four NHL appearances this season but has been far more productive at the AHL level, tallying 26 points in 29 minor-league contests. The 23-year-old had been a healthy scratch the past two games.
