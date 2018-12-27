Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Returns to top level
Bunting was recalled from AHL Tucson on Thursday.
Bunting is an organizational depth option for a Coyotes team that continues to struggle in a highly competitive Pacific Division.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Shipped down to minors•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Brought up to big club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Dropped down a level•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Jumps to big club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Inks two-way deal with Coyotoes•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...