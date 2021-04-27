Bunting scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

Both of Bunting's points came in the second period as the Coyotes began to make a comeback effort. The 25-year-old winger has filled a top-line role since Conor Garland (knee) exited the lineup. Bunting has eight tallies, two helpers, 29 shots on net and 25 hits through 14 contests this season.