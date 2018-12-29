Arizona assigned Bunting to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

The Coyotes activated Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Bunting's services as a depth forward. The 2014 fourth-round pick will return to a prominent role with AHL Tucson, where he's racked up six goals and 18 points in 20 appearances this campaign.