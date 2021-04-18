Bunting scored the winner Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Blues.

Bunting was in front of the net and deflected Jakob Chychrun's slapper from the right point past Jordan Binnington. He has scored seven goals and one assist in 10 games this season. Three of those snipes have come in the last five outings. Bunting is a fourth-line regular, but he clearly knows how to use those mitts.