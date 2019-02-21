Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Shipped back to AHL
The Coyotes assigned Bunting to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.
Bunting joined the Coyotes as the extra forward for the team's three-game road trip, but he didn't draw in during the first two. Richard Panik (illness) will connect with the team in Vancouver, eliminating the necessity of Bunting's spot on the roster. He should remain among the first names considered for recall if injuries arise at the top level.
