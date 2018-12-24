Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Shipped down to minors
Bunting was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Bunting appeared in three games during December in which he tallied one goal, five shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging 9:11 of ice time. Unless Michael Grabner (eye) or Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) is ready to go following the Christmas break, Bunting will likely be recalled back to Arizona ahead of Thursday's clash with the Kings.
