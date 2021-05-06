Bunting recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Bunting picked up the secondary helper on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson goal just 1:19 into the contest. The 25-year-old Bunting is up to 12 points, 33 shots on net and 28 hits through 19 contests. He's been a fixture in the lineup for over a month, mainly in a top-six role in recent games.