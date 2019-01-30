Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Summoned by parent club
The Coyotes recalled Bunting from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
The Coyotes only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Bunting's promotion, so he'll likely round out their depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 2014 fourth-round pick has notched 11 goals and 26 points in 29 AHL appearances this campaign.
