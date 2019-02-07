The Coyotes recalled Bunting from AHL Tuscon on Wednesday

Bunting took advantage of his first cup of coffee at the top level, recording a goal in his NHL debut before going pointless in his three games before the demotion. Still, the 23-year-old has recorded 26 points through 29 games with Tuscon, and his recall could suggest the Coyotes are in need of another forward for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

