Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Bunting got the Coyotes on the board at 10:42 of the third period. The 25-year-old winger has seized a top-six spot with six goals and a helper in just eight games since he joined the lineup. He's added 18 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, eight PIM and 15 hits.