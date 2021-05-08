Bunting scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Bunting scored an insurance tally at 9:57 of the third period. The 25-year-old didn't become a mainstay in the Coyotes' lineup until March 31, but he ranks tied for sixth on the team with 10 goals. Bunting has added three assists, 38 shots on net, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 20 outings.