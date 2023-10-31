Carcone recorded a hat trick, one assist and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Carcone wrapped up his hat trick 25 minutes into the game, and he set up a Sean Durzi tally for his encore. The four-point effort was more than he produced in nine outings combined last season. The 27-year-old forward has four goals, two assists, 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating through seven games this season. He likely won't pop off like this again, but he's solidified a bottom-six spot in the Coyotes' surprisingly hearty offense.