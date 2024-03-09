Carcone notched an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Carcone has compiled three goals and two assists over five games in March. He's played in seven straight games after losing his everyday role in February. The 27-year-old has 25 points, 84 shots on net, 44 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 56 outings overall, though his bottom-six role doesn't bode well for his hot streak to last for the rest of the season.