Carcone scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Carcone extended the Coyotes lead to 2-0 in the first period with a long-range wrister that snuck past Darcy Kuemper. The goal extends Carcone's goal-scoring streak to four games. He's been on an unexpected tear, tallying six goals and seven points in his last six games. Overall, the 27-year-old Carcone has 12 goals and 15 points through 23 contests this season -- he came into the year with just nine points (six goals, three assists) in 30 career games. While Carcone's current pace isn't sustainable while averaging 10:55 of ice time in a bottom-six role with negligible power-play usage, he's certainly making a case for a more prominent role in Arizona's lineup.