Carcone scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Carcone is producing an encore of his scoring binge from early in the season -- he has three goals and an assist over four games in March. He was scratched for five of the Coyotes' 11 games in February. Carcone is up to 18 goals, six helpers, 83 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating over 55 contests overall. With Jason Zucker traded to the Predators, Carcone could get a longer look in a middle-six role.