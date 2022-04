Carcone scored a goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Carcone earned his first career multi-point effort Saturday, and it also snapped a five-game point drought for the forward. The 25-year-old has played in a middle-six role for much of his time on the Coyotes' roster. He has three goals, two assists, 30 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-9 rating through 18 contests.