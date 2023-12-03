Carcone netted a goal in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Carcone extended his goal-scoring streak to three contests, giving him four markers over that span. Through 22 outings this year, he has 11 goals and 14 points. Carcone has a 33.3 shooting percentage, which he isn't likely to come close to sustaining. It doesn't help that he's also serving in a bottom-six role and entered Saturday's action averaging 10:56 of ice time.