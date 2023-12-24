Carcone notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Aside from a short stretch around the start of November, Carcone has received virtually no power-play time. It's possible the Coyotes put him out there Saturday because they were too far behind and wanted to rest their better players. Carcone has certainly earned more looks with the man advantage -- he has 14 goals, five assists, 48 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 32 appearances this season.