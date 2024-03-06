Carcone scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Carcone has three points over three games in March after posting just one goal over 17 appearances in January and February combined. The 27-year-old could have a steadier spot in the lineup going forward -- Jason Zucker was held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons Tuesday and figures to be out Thursday if he isn't dealt before then. Carcone is up to 17 goals, 23 points, 80 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating through 54 outings overall.