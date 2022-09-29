Carcone was designated for waivers by the Coyotes on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Carcone is expected to play significant minutes with AHL Tucson this season and could earn his way back into the NHL at some point down the road. In limited action with the Yotes in the previous campaign, the Ontario native garnered four goals, two assists and 36 shots in 21 contests. If Carcone can bring his scoring touch to the NHL level, he could be a decent mid-range fantasy option in the future.