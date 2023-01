Carcone registered an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Carcone had been held off the scoresheet in his first two games since he was recalled from AHL Tucson for this latest stint with the Coyotes. He got off the schneid with a secondary helper on a Dylan Guenther tally in the first period. Carcone is up to three points, 16 hits, 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through nine NHL appearances this season, though he'll likely continue to fill a bottom-six role.