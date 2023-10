Carcone scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Carcone's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. He's played in three of the Coyotes' four games so far, adding four shots, four hits and two PIM in a bottom-six role. He'll likely be one of the depth forwards competing for playing time throughout the year, primarily with Liam O'Brien and Travis Boyd as competition.