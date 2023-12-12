Carcone scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Sabres.

Carcone was helped out by Matias Maccelli and Janis Moser on the shorty midway through the third period, pulling the Coyotes to within 4-2. He still ended up with a minus-1 rating with two hits in 12:15 of ice time across 16 shifts. He has been on fire in the month of December, lighting the lamp in four of his five games in December. Carcone is averaging a point per game across the past nine outings, scoring eight goals with an assist since Nov. 22, emerging as a surprisingly useful fantasy option and DFS play.