Carcone scored a goal with an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 home loss against the Blues.

Carcone ended up with an even rating while posting a shot on goal in his 11:10 of ice time across 15 shifts. It's been feast or famine for the 27-year-old Ontarian. He snapped a four-game scoreless skid with the multi-point performance, his third of the season. He has managed seven goals and 10 points across 18 games, with six goals and eight points coming in just three multi-point outings.