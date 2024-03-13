Carcone registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Carcone's March surge continues -- he has three goals and three assists over seven contests this month. He set up a Nick Bjugstad tally in the second period Tuesday. Carcone has 26 points, 84 shots on net, 44 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 58 appearances. While he's scoring more than he was in February, it's unlikely to earn him anything more than a third-line role.