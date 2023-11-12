Carcone scored two goals on three shots in the Coyotes' 7-5 win over the Predators on Saturday.
Carcone opened the scoring in the first period for the Coyotes, beating Juuse Saros with a wrist shot from the boards. He would also give the Coyotes a 5-4 lead near the end of the second period with a heavy wrist shot off the rush. This snaps a five-game pointless drought for the Canadian forward as he looks to get back on track offensively. He should continue to play on the third line for the time being.
