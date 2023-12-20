Carcone logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Carcone snapped a three-game point drought when he helped out Jack McBain's tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Carcone has been a surprisingly effective goal-scorer with eight goals over his last 13 outings, but this was just his second assist in that span. He remains in a third-line role, where he's amassed 18 points, 45 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 30 contests this season.