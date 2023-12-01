Carcone scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Carcone remains on a tear with four goals and an assist over his last four games. The surge got him to the 10-goal mark on the season, joining players like Connor Bedard, Leon Draisaitl and Brady Tkachuk at that threshold. Carcone's also shooting a whopping 32.3 percent and playing in a third-line role, so a cooldown will arrive eventually. He's added three assists, 31 shots on net, 14 hits and 10 PIM through 21 outings.