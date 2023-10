Carcone notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Carcone exited Saturday's game with an upper-body injury, but he was able to shake it off with a couple of days rest. The 27-year-old forward has one goal, one assist, five shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through five appearances. He will likely be a fixture in the Coyotes' bottom six for much of 2023-24.