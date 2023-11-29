Carcone scored two goals and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Carcone opened the scoring just 3:21 into the game, and he added an insurance marker in the third period. This was his third multi-goal effort of the season, and the 27-year-old forward is up to nine goals and three assists through 20 contests. He's added 29 shots on net, 13 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating while mainly playing in a third-line role. With just bursts of offense instead of consistent contributions, he's a risky option in fantasy.