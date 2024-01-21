Carcone scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Carcone was one of the league's bigger surprises in the first two months of the season, but he cooled off dramatically with just two helpers over the previous 14 games. The 27-year-old shot 35.9 percent over his first 26 outings, so it's not a surprise that his offense quickly cratered. For the year, he has 15 goals, five assists, 59 shots on net, 28 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 41 appearances in a bottom-six role.