Carcone found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Saturday.
Carcone is on fire, scoring seven goals and eight points over his last eight contests. That's pushed him up to 13 markers and 16 points in 25 outings this season. It won't last, though. Carcone's shooting percentage has climbed to 34.2, which is by far the highest of anyone who has taken at least 30 shots -- next is Nils Hoglander with a 27.3 shooting percentage.
