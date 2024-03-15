Carcone scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Carcone has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, logging four goals and three assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward's tally Thursday stood as the game-winner, his third such goal this season. He's at 19 tallies, 27 points, 86 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-3 rating through 59 appearances. With one more goal, he'll join the 20-goal club for the first time.