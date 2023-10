Carcone sustained an upper-body injury and consequently won't return to Saturday's game versus Anaheim, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Carcone logged 4:17 of ice time before exiting the game. Before Saturday's contest, he had a goal, four hits and two blocked shots in three appearances this season. Arizona also lost Jason Zucker (lower body) on Saturday, so the Coyotes might need to get reinforcements from AHL Tucson if the two forwards are unavailable for Tuesday's game versus LA.